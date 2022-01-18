PAXTON — Katherine Schlensker, 80, of Paxton passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
She was born July 5, 1941, in Charleston, a daughter of Garrett and Lois (Weemer) Shepherd. She married Ronald Schlensker in 1963 in Rantoul. He survives.
Also surviving are a son, Stan Schlensker of Ludlow; three brothers, Darrell Shepherd of Paris, Ill., Gary Shepherd of Elliott and Dennis Shepherd of Thomasboro; two grandchildren, Brad Schlensker and Eric Schlensker; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronnie Shepherd.
Kathy was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her gardening up until she was no longer physically able to do so. She loved bowling and reading paperback books.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a visitation one hour prior, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.