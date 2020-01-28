CATLIN — Kathie Jean Lee, 65, of Catlin passed quietly into heaven at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the University of Chicago Hospital. She fought a courageous battle against diabetes since she was 18 years old. The oldest of four children, she led the way with strength and dignity.
Kathie was born May 11, 1954, in Danville, to Lester Owen and Margaret Ella Drollinger Woodard. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory her mother, Margaret Woodard; two sisters, Julie (Dean) Peelman and Pam McCoy; one brother, Terry (Kristi) Woodard; six nephews, Travis Woodard, Tyler Woodard, Tad Woodard, Adam Young, Brad Jolley and Dale McCoy; two nieces, Stacey Jolley and Tara Connor; and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Kathie graduated from Jamaica High School and worked for the Department of Human Services, retiring after 30 years. She loved to make afghans, giving one to everyone in the family and recently donating several to the Gardenview Nursing Home for the residents. A child at heart, she loved to watch cartoons.
Graveside rites will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery west of Catlin with Chris Lawler officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
Memorials in Kathie’s memory can be made to Catlin Rescue or the Fairmount Rescue. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.