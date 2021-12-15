FARMER CITY — Kathleen A. Brooks passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 7:23 a.m. at Carle Hospital with her daughters by her side.
She was born March 14, 1944, in London, England, daughter to Carl and Eileen Manning.
She married Linden L. Brooks on June 20, 1968. He passed away June 19, 2008.
Survivors are Vicky Baumgart (Bill), Becky Messick, Debra McCann of Farmer City, and Carla Brooks of Gibson City; three grandchildren, Dustin Manning of Farmer City, Joshua Messick of Monticello, and Katelyn Carson of Champaign; and great-grandson Bryer Messick of Leroy.
She was the oldest of 15 children. She had eight brothers, Dick, Jimmy, Randy, Bob, Danny, Marty, Mike and David; and six sisters, Mary, Linda, Carleen, Rhonda, Terri and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Kathy was a waitress, bartender and cook in Farmer City for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, spending time with family, and watching game shows. She was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. She will be missed by many.
Celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Farmer City American Legion.