CHAMPAIGN — After a three-year battle with a rare form of cancer, Kathleen Antoline of Champaign-Urbana passed away at age 66, in her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Antoline.
She leaves behind her parents, Alvin and Donna (Harland) Potratz; her sister, Julie (Potratz) and Don Waltenberger, and their children Katja and Anya; and brother, Mark and Brenda (Goza) Potratz. She also leaves two sons, Benjamin and Brandy (Frost) Antoline, their children Emma and Evan, and her younger son, Grant Antoline.
Kathleen was born on Nov. 12, 1953, to parents Alvin and Donna (Harland) Potratz. On Oct. 6, 1979, Kathleen married Michael Antoline at an outdoor wedding ceremony. They both loved and respected one another deeply until Michael’s sudden passing in 2018.
Kathleen dedicated her life to nursing. After she graduated from United Township High School, Kathleen attended Lutheran Hospital School for Nursing and graduated in 1973. After obtaining a bachelor's degree, Kathleen went on to receive her license in nurse anesthesia, dedicating her career to managing pain for her patients.
Kathleen was a registered nurse for 46 years and practiced nursing in five different states as a nurse anesthetist. She was a devoted nurse to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where she passionately cared for the community.
During her many years of health care service, Kathleen was a member of the American Nurses Association, and was certified by the American Association of Certified Nurse Anesthetists.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kathleen’s family to commemorate her life in accordance with her wishes.
