MAHOMET — Kathleen A. Armstrong, 76, of Mahomet died Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) in her home.
Kathy was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Champaign, to Dale and Murray Pryor. She married Steven Armstrong on May 26, 1972, in Champaign.
Surviving are daughters, Cari Jo (Kyle) De Lap and Vicki Reynolds, both of Mahomet; son, Jeff Laws of Rantoul; stepson, Craig (Tracy) Armstrong of Lillington, N.C.; stepdaughter, Kimberly Armstrong of Sadorus; 12 grandchildren, Meagan, Allie, Luke, Jake, Hailey, Mac, Zach, Jacob, Kayley, Jason, Adrian and Sara; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Anne) Pryor of Knoxville, Tenn.; and sister, Pam Hillard of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; stepson, Steven Armstrong; brother, Ronald Pryor; and sister, Norma Anderson.
Kathy worked at Kresca Eye Center for many years before her retirement. Prior to that position, she worked for Dr. David Hamilton.
She enjoyed NASCAR racing, was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved Elvis Presley.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association; American Heart Association; or www.changedirection.org to benefit veterans' suicide prevention.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered online at www.morganmemorialhome.com.