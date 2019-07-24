TUSCOLA — Kathleen D. Boerngen, 90, of Tuscola passed away at 12:04 a.m. Monday (July 22, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola. No visitation will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Kathleen was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Effingham, the daughter of Aloysius and Martha Kenter Having. She married Leonard W. Boerngen on April 22, 1955, in Effingham. He survives.
Other survivors include three daughters, Janet Boerngen and husband Michael Ducey of Champaign, Cindy (Steve) Meister of Fairbury and Donna (Greg) Campbell of Tuscola; two grandsons, Austin (Sarah) Ducey of Champaign and Gunnar (Bethany) Campbell of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Luke and Amadeus; and three sisters, Lucy Francois of Salem and Dorie Cornell and Pat Probst, both of Effingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
She was a graduate of St. Anthony High School, Effingham. Kathleen was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Douglas County Home Extension and The Quilt Club. She worked as a library clerk at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola for many years. Kathleen enjoyed knitting dish cloths, playing dominos and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Forty Martyrs Catholic Church or The Tuscola Senior Citizens Center. Online condolences maybe shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.