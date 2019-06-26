Kathleen De Lap of Rantoul went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019.RANTOUL — Kathleen De Lap of Rantoul went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a funeral following at 11 a.m. Kathleen will be laid to rest in Wisconsin, beside her husband, Donald De Lap, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret; and daughter, Darice Fuller.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her son, La Don De Lap, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made in Kathleen's name to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).