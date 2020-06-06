SAVOY — Kathleen Louise Cox Dukes passed away comfortably on Monday, May 25, 2020, at home in The Windsor of Savoy. She was 106 years old, born Cathlyn Louise Cox in Wadesville, Ind., on May 18, 1914, the third daughter of Potter and Bessie Cox.
Graduating from Purdue University with a degree in dietetics, she finished her internship then married Dr. Richard Eugene Dukes in Indianapolis on Jan. 26, 1940. During World War II, they were first stationed in Miami then Utah, where Dr. Dukes was shipped overseas. After the war, they settled in Champaign.
While able, she was very active in the Carle Clinic Hospital Auxiliary as well as many other community projects. She was an avid reader and loved gardening and antiquing.
She is survived by a son, Jack Richard Dukes; three daughters, Susan Dukes Kirk, Andre’ Cox Dukes and Kathleen Patrice Azar; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
