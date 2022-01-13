MAHOMET — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen S. Johnson on Dec. 19, 2021.
Kathy’s family was unprepared for this sudden loss but finds peace in knowing that while her physical body is no longer with us, her eternal life has just begun with God and the loved ones who have passed before her. It is undeniable that she left her mark on this world and the people she loved.
Kathy was born on Aug. 9, 1950, in Macomb. She was raised with a Midwest soul and with a heart on fire for Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Clawson, and father, F. Keith Clawson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angie (Michael) Penny and Jessica (Lauren) Johnson; four stepsons, Daron (Danette), Drew (Elizabeth), Derek (Sheila) and Dustin (Shayna) Johnson; and a combined 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kathy attended North Carolina State University and Lincoln Christian College. She was driven, motivated and always ready to overcome any obstacle life threw at her. For several years, she balanced working and raising her two daughters as a single mother. She married Dennis E. Johnson in 1988. He followed her into eternity on Saturday. Together, they raised her two daughters and his four sons. She loved being a mother and would spend any of her free time attending their sports practices, games and events. As life continued, she earned her favorite title as “Gramma J.” Upon retirement, she dedicated much of her time to being with all of her grandkids or enjoying the beach.
For many years, she split her time between Mahomet with her friends and family and Jupiter, Fla. Kathy had a heart that yearned for the beach. She had an adoration for lighthouses, seashells and turtles. That adoration was undeniable when you walked into her home, as you would see figurines that she collected on every desk, shelf and counter.
However, more than all of this, Kathy wanted to be remembered for her faith, because no matter what hardship or what blessing unfolded before her, she would always trust in God and his promises to always work together for our good.
It was Kathy’s wish to spend eternity among the seas surrounding Jupiter Lighthouse, so her family will spread her ashes there at a later date.
Romans 14:8: “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”