CHAMPAIGN — Kathleen “Kathi” McAndrew passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021).
She was born to Howard Kringle and Lucille (Gricius) Kringle on July 14, 1943, in Chicago. She grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., with her younger sister, Carol.
Kathi graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she majored in biology. Kathi used her biology degree when she went to work for AC Humko in Champaign. Later on, she worked for the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in the measurement and evaluation unit of the Center of Teaching Excellence. She retired from the university in 2014 as chief clerk. Kathi developed dear friendships with three UIUC colleagues — Diana, Colleen and Marlene. The foursome dubbed themselves “The Final Four” and would get together to celebrate birthdays and catch up with one another even after retirement.
Kathi had a love of reading and finding special gifts to give her friends and family, especially at Christmas. She was proud of her maiden name, Kathi Kringle, and the name’s relationship to Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus. She especially loved choosing books and gifts for her grandchildren, Cade, and Marin, for Christmas. Every year, she would give them a special Christmas ornament.
Kathi loved to read and would frequently ask others if they were reading any good books. She would share her love of reading with her friends and family by sharing her books and giving books as gifts. Her great love of reading meant Kathi would always have a book with her no matter where she went. She would say that as long as you have a book with you, then you can never be bored. Kathi loved reading so much that she would read during her husband’s and son’s hockey games and even while sitting under a tree while in attendance at a PGA Tour event.
Kathi married Brian “Sandy” McAndrew on Oct. 23, 1971, in Eau Claire, Wis. They had a son, Brian, who Kathi was the ever-supportive mother in all of her son’s athletic endeavors, including traveling for his hockey games or patiently waiting for her son and husband to finish playing an “emergency 9” on the golf course.
Kathi is survived by her son, Brian (Kathleen); and two grandchildren, Cade and Marin. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Tony) Kueber; and nephews, Nick (Stacey) Kueber and Chris (Becca) Kueber.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian “Sandy” McAndrew, and parents.
Private burial services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.