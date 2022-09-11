RANTOUL — Kathleen Marion Qualters, 83, of Rantoul, formerly of Clinton, Mich., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
She was born July 17, 1939, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Wesley Orendorff and Blanche Hales. She married James Qualters in 1965. They were together for 26 years.
She worked and retired from Caradco in Rantoul.
Survivng are three sons, Allen (Lynn) Qualters of Duncan, S.C., Kevin (Sandy) Qualters of Loda and Brian (Sue) Qualters of Greenville, S.C.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, William Kaiser of Gresham, Ore.; and three sisters, Patricia Kaiser of Gresham, Monica Robinson of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Lisa Kaiser of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sons, Tony Qualters of Greenville and Mark Qualters of Chicago.