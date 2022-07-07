CHAMPAIGN — Kathleen Louise Robinson (Curry) passed away Sunday (July 3, 2022) peacefully at home from complications with leukemia.
She enjoyed a beautiful celebration of life service Friday, July 1, surrounded by family and friends in person and by zoom, reading poetry and telling stories. The service was led by the Rev. Sally Fritche of Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign.
Kathleen's professional career included technical writing for many groups in Champaign-Urbana in addition to Brookhaven National Lab in Long Island, N.Y. Her interests included books; decorative arts; classes at Olli, including the poetry writers group; and the Illinois State Poetry Society. She was a proficient gardener at her Green Street home and a member of the Illinois Prairie Hosta Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria Ann Rogers and Lloyd William Curry of Mechanicsburg.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Robinson; son Andy, wife Laura and Maya and Calvin; and son Zak, wife Valerie and Steven and Gloriana.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Condolences may be offered at heathandvaughn.com.