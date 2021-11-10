SAVOY — Kathleen Thiede, seven days shy of her 91st birthday, passed away on Thursday (Nov. 4, 2021).
She lived at least nine lives, saved many times by caregivers Kim (daughter), Regina (21-years caregiver), Janice (17-year caregiver) and Michelle.
Kathleen was the last of nine children, raised on a farm in Homer, worked hard all her life, and was a beloved mother and wife.
Upon entering heaven, she was greeted by her husband, Alfred, who extended his hand with a smile on his face and said “Honey, I’ve been waiting for you.” And Kathleen took Alfred’s hand with a smile on her face, and they walked forward. They walked standing straight, with no pain, with no sorrow, but only with happiness and conviction.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Lunebach (Jerry), Trudy Lapic and Kim Thiede.
Special gratitude to Kim Thiede, who cared for both parents for over a period of 20-plus years.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy Sigmon.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy IL 61874.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.