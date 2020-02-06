FAIRMOUNT — Kathleen Irvin Voorhees, 91, of Fairmount passed away at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Allerton, the daughter of Ernest and Mollie Southworth Guthrie. She married Jewell Voorhees in Sidney. He preceded her in death on July 20, 1977.
Survivors include one son, Jan Voorhees of Urbana; five grandchildren, Mike Voorhees, Kris Zuponeck, Shanna Carpenter, Barry Voorhees and J.T. Voorhees; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cole, Josh, Shelby, Caden, Baylie, Jordon, Kamaryn, Abram and Knox; and one great-great-grandchild, Owen.
Kathleen was preceded in death by one son, Chip Voorhees; one brother, Phillip Guthrie; and four sisters, Ellen Walters, Jake Neal, Ida Houchens and Jenny Tyler.
Kathleen had worked as a cook at the Fairmount Quarry and the Fairmount Lounge. She enjoyed gardening and fishing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.
As per her wishes, Kathleen will be cremated and her family will hold private services.
Memorials may be made to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.