AURORA — Kathleen C. "Kathy" White died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at The Grove of Fox Valley following a long-term illness.
Born Nov. 8, 1941, in Chicago, Kathy received a bachelor of science in education from Illinois State University. She continued her education at Illinois State University, receiving a master’s in education, and later went on to receive her master’s in social work.
Kathy was a homemaker and elementary school teacher in central Illinois in the '70s and '80s. In a career shift, she pursued her passion of helping those in need of social and mental health support. She received her master’s in social work in the mid-'80s and went on to serve in numerous roles for Vermilion and Champaign counties in central Illinois, where she worked until her retirement.
She was an active member of her local churches in Urbana. Kathy enjoyed volunteer work, painting and sketching of nature, and conversations with her dear friends who considered her an “Angel” — a great listener and inspirational friend, devoted to touching lives in so many ways, looking out for the well-being of others, inspiring them with her love of Jesus and faith in the Lord.
Kathy is survived by her three sons and their families, Brent and Mary White, Scott and Jessica White, David White and Scott Turner, and five grandchildren; nephew, Ronald Schultz; and dear friends, Kathy Slaughter, Kathy Wright, Ernie Witruk, Judy Hughes, Patricia Dreher-Henigman, Betty Bishop, Gabe Stanton and Peggy Fagner.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Clinite, and sister, Alice Devlin.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs. Condolences may be sent through Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana.