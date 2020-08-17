CHAMPAIGN — Kathleene Marie Fisher, 73, of Champaign, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer. There will be no visitation. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family.
Kathleene was born June 13, 1947, in Urbana, the daughter of Donald Showers and Helen Jeanne Davis Fisher.
Survivors include brother, David Sheldon (Betty) Fisher of Springfield, Va.; sister, Michelle (Tim) Fisher Cheek of Champaign; nephews Donald Cheek and Daniel (Amanda) Cheek; niece Bonnie (Patrick) Cheek Bruns; cousins, Sue Jones Cutler, Jill Jones, James (Shelah) Jones; and several more cousins.
She was a member of First Methodist Church in Champaign. She assembled hardware for airplane kits at Developmental Service Center. Kathleene was an avid bird watcher. She liked to color, crochet and she loved dogs and babies. She collected dolls, teddy bears, and John Wayne western movies.
Memorials can be made to Charleston Transitional Facilities, Developmental Service Center or National Audubon Society.