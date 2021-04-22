AUBURN — Kathryn Belle Hammer, 80, passed away Monday (April 19, 2021) in Auburn, surrounded by family.
She was born Jun 3, 1940, in Bloomington, the daughter of Raymond and Audley Nichols Swartz, both of whom preceded her in death.
She married Willard (Bill) Hammer on Nov. 12, 1957, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2012. Also, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marrietta Phelps.
Kathryn graduated from Moore Township High School, Farmer City.
She was a talented pianist and organist. She was a member of Farmer City United Methodist Church and served as their organist for 25 years. She also played for many, many local weddings and funerals over the years, as well as playing piano in several local bands in the 1970s.
Kathryn was a devoted wife and mother. She has been absent for several years due to Alzheimer’s disease and has already been greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is now at peace and with God.
Surviving are her two daughters, Linda Jarboe of Cartersville, Ga., and Laura (Charles) Hoss of Champaign; two sons, Greg (Liane) Hammer of Auburn and Jess (Kathy) Hammer of Downs; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Farmer City Fire Department, Farmer City United Methodist Church or the donor’s choice.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at bramleyfh.com.