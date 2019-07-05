BELLFLOWER — Kathryn S. Brendel, 75, of Bellflower, formerly of Ellicott City, Md., passed away at 1:04 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019. At the time, Mrs. Brendel was in her home with her husband, Philip Brendel, who she was married to for almost 34 years.
Kathyn was born April 17, 1944, in Baltimore, the daughter of Guy Carlton and Clara (Boarder) Sykes Jr.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Philip; son, Jason (Jenny) Yeager of Charleston, W.Va.; daughter, Jessica (Kevin Seagle) Yeager of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Lily and Lori; sisters, Lee Dickenson of Ridgefield, Conn., and Rachel Dionne of Boston; and many others who loved her and called her Aunt Kathy.
She was an accountant for many years both on and off the farm. Kathryn was a graduate of Howard High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Maryland and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. Devoted to her faith, Kathy was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ellicott City, as well as St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Glenwood, Md., where she attended Bible study and sang in the choir.
Kathy had many lifelong friends whom she dearly loved. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and filling her home with flowers. She was an avid reader and loved books and poetry. However, what brought her most pleasure was spending time with her family. Kathy loved to travel and enjoyed trips to see her kids and trips with her sisters, Lee and Rachel, to the beach, museum and anywhere that inspired her. Kathy simply loved life’s journey.
A memorial service for Kathy will be held July 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran of Osman, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher, IL 61843. Please share memories on Kathryn’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.