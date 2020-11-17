TOLONO — Kathryn “Kathy” Butler, 64 of Tolono passed away at 2:31 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at home.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there are no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Butler was born June 1, 1956, in Urbana, a daughter to Darrell and Eleanor Morenz Knapp. She married Damian “Luther” Butler on Feb. 22, 1989; he survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Eleanor Arp of Tolono; two children, Erik (Bobbie) Petitt of Springfield and Amy Gilliland of Springfield; five grandchildren, Ashlyn, Isabella and Erik Petitt Jr. and Devin and Brenna Gilliland; and five siblings, Chuck (Paula Crews) Knapp of Vichy, Mo., Marilyn (Mark) Smith of Champaign, Julie (Dan Pope) Knapp of Tolono, Linda Knapp of Columbia, Mo., and Scott Tjaden of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She enjoyed her flower garden. She was also a loving mother and grandmother.