URBANA — Kathryn June Matthews Diana, 96, passed away Friday (Aug. 13, 2021) in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Kathryn was born on July 23, 1925, in Amasa, Mich., the daughter of George and Charlotte (Webber) Matthews. She grew up in Alpha, Mich., graduating from Alpha High School in 1942 as the class valedictorian. She attended the University of Michigan, graduating with honors from the School of Journalism in 1946.
Kathryn met her future husband, Joseph A. Diana Jr., at the University of Michigan, and they were married in June 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ann Arbor. Joseph preceded Kathryn in death in June 2014, a few days shy of what would have been their 68th wedding anniversary.
After graduation, Kathryn moved back to Alpha, and she and Joseph both taught at Alpha High School — Kathryn teaching English and Joseph teaching history.
Their first child, a son, was born in Stambaugh in 1949. Shortly afterward, they returned to Ann Arbor, where they lived for the next 20 years. During that time, Kathryn gave birth to three more sons. Later, Kathryn moved with her family to Setauket, N.Y., and then to Urbana, before returning to Ann Arbor in 1986. She remained a resident of Ann Arbor for the rest of her life.
Throughout her life, Kathryn maintained her love of reading and writing — particularly poetry, winning several awards for poetry she wrote over the years. She also loved travel, and she traveled extensively throughout Europe. She and Joseph were especially fond of the British Isles.
In addition to her husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by her youngest son, Paul, in 2009, and oldest son, Mark, in 2018.
She is survived by two other sons, Chris of Urbana and Todd (Kim) of Taylor, Mich. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Eric Steckler, Emily Kelley, Matthew Diana, Sarah Kinsler-Holloway, Andrew Diana and Kayla West; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Alexandra, Sebastian, Stella, Carter, Ryan Jr. and Scarlett.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ann Arbor. Visitation will be at the church, prior to the services, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's name to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor.