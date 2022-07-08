ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Kathryn H. Gardner, 86, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., formerly of Springfield, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in Altamonte Springs.
Kathryn was born in 1935 to Kathryn and Hollen Hyndman in Springfield, where she grew up. She attended Southern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, majoring in social work.
Kathryn married John H. Gardner in 1955, and they had three children. Kathryn was an active citizen in her community, serving as the chair of the Dwight Township Library Board, volunteering at the United Methodist Church and being a member of the Dwight Women’s Club. Later, she served as director of placement for both the University of Illinois College of Law and Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
Kathryn later moved to Gainesville, Ga., where she worked at Brenau University and the Greater Hall (County) Chamber of Commerce.
Kitty, Kitty Lou and Gram, as she was known to family and friends, was her happiest when hosting gatherings of family and friends. She maintained friendships from every place she lived and was always interested to hear about people’s lives. She had a knack for making the conversation about others and enjoyed discussing current events.
Kathryn was especially interested in the lives and activities of her family and loved seeing pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always a favorite to her extended family, including numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathryn is survived by her three children, Joan (Gary) Ollmann, John (Deborah) Gardner and and Dave (Christine) Gardner; five grandchildren, Mike (Liz) Ollmann, John Ollmann, Caroline Gardner, Daniel Gardner and Muffy (Curtis) Fulmer; and two great-grandchildren, Merritt Fulmer and Owen Ollmann.
Per Kathryn’s wishes, a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia.