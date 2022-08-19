Kathryn Henderson Aug 19, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save URBANA — Kathryn Henderson, 99, of Urbana died Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos