HOOPESTON — Kathryn Hinkle, 95, of Hoopeston passed away Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
She was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Paragould, Ark., the daughter of Arthur Taylor Haven and Bessie Mary Haven. She married Rex Aaron Hinkle on Jan. 20, 1945, in Kentucky; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Rex Aaron (Kathy) Hinkle Jr. of San Jose, Calif., and Stephen Ray Hinkle of Albuquerque, N.M.; a daughter, Trish (David) Walter of Oakwood; a sister, Ruth (Ken) Hinkle of Collinsville; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David Eugene Hinkle and Bobby Lee Hinkle; two brothers, James and John; and a sister, Peggy.
She was a member of a non-denominational church, making her spiritual choice in 1942 in Beaver Dam, Ky., through ministers Bert Wiseman and Basil Gibson. She enjoyed spending time with her fellow church members and was grateful for faithful ministers and friends.
Kathryn also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and gardening. She also loved traveling to New Mexico, Hawaii, California, Yellowstone National Park, Alaska and Canada.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with a memorial service immediately following. Matthew Jenson and Kevin Naillieux will officiate.