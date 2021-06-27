6/26/2021 — Kathryn J. (King) White, 85, of Danville passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with the Rev. Dr. Julia Abel and the Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. Burial will follow in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Christian Children’s Home, Weldon United Methodist Church or Trinity United Church of Christ, Westville.
Kathryn was born May 4, 1936, in Bloomington, the daughter of Elby and Helen (Byrd) King, and raised by Lester and Jennie Baker of Weldon. She married Ricardo Giuliani on April 14, 1957. She later married James F. White on May 14, 1971. He passed away May 21, 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Marisa Kay Owen of Danville; a brother, Samuel Baker of Massachusetts; a granddaughter, Leslie Phelps of Danville; and six great-grandchildren, Tyelen Gray, Alessandra Phelps, Jamie Phelps, James Phelps, Daniella Phelps and Elliot Calvin.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister, Barbara Barton; and one grandson, Patrick Gray.