CHAMPAIGN — Kathryn “Katy” F. Pyer, 32, of Champaign passed away Friday (Dec. 11, 2020).
Katy was born on May 16, 1988, in Urbana, the daughter of David and Cheryl (Hudgens) Pyer.
She is survived by her parents, David and Cheryl Pyer of Champaign; sister, Valerie (Skyler) Tinsman of Farmer City; and niece, Cecilia Tinsman.
Katy’s life was full of adventure, travels and wonderful friendships. Her presence brought with it laughter, music and festivities. She would leave a lasting impression through her quick wit and humor. Katy’s life touched many, and she will be greatly missed. “We’re all stories in the end, just make it a good one.”
Cremation rites will be accorded, and there are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Katy’s name to Courage Connection in Champaign.
Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family in honoring Katy's life.