PHILO — Kathryn Cosbia (Kay) Kelley, 98, of Philo passed away at 8:41 a.m. Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at home after a courageous fight against cancer.
Kay was born in Philo on Sept. 5, 1923, the daughter of John Thomas and Ruth C. Carter Brazelton, the second of six children. She attended school in Philo, graduating from Philo High School in 1941. After graduating from high school, she went to work taking care of five children. She married the first love of her life, Howard Russell Kelley, on Jan. 3, 1942. For the next 29 years, she followed her husband around the world as he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps/Air Force. While in the service, Kay worked retail sales at the various bases where they were stationed. In 1970, they returned to Philo and built a home next to the house she was born in. There, she became an avid gardener, raising both vegetables and flowers.
Russ died on Jan. 23, 1996. They were married 54 years.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Joseph Brazelton, Jewell Brazelton, Jerry Brazelton and George Brazelton; sister, Betty Steele; and one nephew, Lennie Smith. She is survived by 17 nieces and nephews and their spouses, 55 great-nieces and -nephews and their spouses, 86 great-great-nieces and -nephews and one great-great-great-niece and one great-great-great-nephew.
Kay was a very active member of the Countryside United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees. She was also a very active member of Philo and worked in any way she could to help make Philo the “center of the universe.”
She loved her family, friends and community. She never missed a birthday, graduation or anniversary of one of her nieces or nephews or their children and tried to attend as many of their school events that she could. She loved to help people in the community and would often run errands for them or take them wherever they needed to go. She enjoyed going to nursing homes and visiting the “older” people, even if she was older than most of the ones she visited. Her greatest moment in Philo was to serve on the committee that designed and erected the “Veterans Memorial.” On the day of dedication, most of her family was in attendance.
She loved to travel and was very adventurous. After retiring, several trips were made around the United States to visit friends she had made while in the military or just to visit new places. She also made trips to Hawaii and Europe. On her 95th birthday, she wanted some excitement, so she went ziplining like President Bush. She loved all of her travels and adventures, but her greatest enjoyment was her family and the village of Philo.
The family would like to express their thanks to Kay's neighbors, Bryan and Vickie Hart, Doyle and Theresa Kamerer Yvonne Jayne and Linda Lauchner, who helped her over the years. We would also like to thank Carle Foundation Hospital, the Carle Cancer Center and Dr. Egner and Dr. Sahai, Carle Hospice, Dr. Rafferty, University Rehabilitation Center, Midwest Home Care, the Rev. Jeff Stahl, Robin King and the members of Countryside United Methodist Church for their cares and prayers.
Visitation will be held at Renner Wikoff Funeral Home, Urbana, on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Countryside United Methodist Church on Monday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Countryside United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made at renner-wikoffchapel.com.