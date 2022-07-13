MONTICELLO — Kathryn Lucille Morgan, 100, of Monticello passed away at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday (July 12, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Bliss at St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. Burial will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Lucille was born on Dec. 18, 1921, in Colfax, the daughter of Elmo and Lillian (Leonard) Johnson, the eldest of six children. She married Wilbur A. Davis on April 27, 1942, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 1969. She married Irv “Chief” Morgan on May 23, 1975, in Champaign, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1998, in Monticello.
Survivors include five sons, Dennis Davis and David (Sheila) Davis of Monticello, Richard Davis of Tuscola, Thomas (Gracie) Davis of Taylors, S.C., and Francis Davis of Champaign; four daughters, Mary Ann (Jessie) Manning of Pooler, Ga., Patricia Davis of Cerro Gordo and Joan Davis (John Farnam) and Rita Davis of Bloomington; two stepchildren, Flo (Faith) Morgan of Clarksville, Tenn., and Tamara Morgan (Nancy Turgeon) of Sacramento, Calif.; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and six stepgrandchildren.
Lucille is also survived by three sisters, Mae Gardner of Gibson City, Ellen Ann Nance of Washington, Ill., and Shirley (Jim) McGimpsey of Rogers, Ark.; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Johnson of Eureka and Emma Davis of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; three daughters, Sandra Roberts, Suzanne Osmundson Doering and Carol Chapman; her stepson, Irv Morgan Jr.; grandson, Allan Osmundson; great-grandson, Stephen Estes; brothers, Ervin and Thomas Johnson; and sons-in-law, Marvin Chapman and Rodney Doering.
Lucille retired as an assistant buyer in the frozen and dairy department at JM Jones/Supervalu in Urbana. She was a volunteer with Faith in Action and at the Piatt County Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church in Monticello and had served as a eucharistic minister in the community.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or memorial Masses said.