CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Kathryn Louise Painter, 86, of Charlotte, Mich., formerly of Urbana, died peacefully Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) in Charlotte.
Kathryn was born July 27, 1934, in Nashville, Mich., the daughter of Harry Doyle and Rachel Mae (Smith) Beard. She graduated from high school in Nashville before working briefly at Wolverine Insurance in Battle Creek. Throughout her life, she worked in several factories, including Michigan Magnetics in Vermontville. Kathryn was a reserved person filled with a strong work ethic and love for her family. In retirement, she enjoyed creating beautiful works of crochet for her children and grandchildren.
Kathryn is survived by seven children, Harry (Sandy) Rollins, Larry (Rae) Rollins, Brenda Ackley, Christopher (Amy) Painter, Estella (Augustus Montgomery III) White, Mary Eaton and James (Donna) Painter Jr.; grandchildren, Kathy Jean (Trinity) Loy, Angela Mae (Brian) Bennett, Michael Paul Rollins, Heather Bansemer, Natalie Ackley, Josh (Emily) Aden, Amanda Aden, Christopher Gibson Painter, Shawn Painter, Beth Jamison, Sarah Harris, Rebecca Lynn Painter, Tamara Lynn Painter, Markus Montgomery White, Jasmine Lynn White, Alexis Marie White and Augustus Montgomery White IV; 39 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Lou Hooghouse and Janet Jarman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Richard Painter Sr.; daughter, Christine Aden; brother, Philip Beard; sister, Barbara Sitzman; and parents.
Friends are encouraged to support Kathryn’s family.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pray Funeral Home Gardens, Charlotte, with Kathryn’s son, Pastor Christopher Painter, officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the gardens.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Kathryn on her tribute page at prayfuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.