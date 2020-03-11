URBANA — Kathryn S. Raeske, 65, of Urbana passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in her residence.
A memorial reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove with a graveside service to follow in the Villa Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Arrangements are by the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Kathryn was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Wayne and Betty Cunningham Raeske. She had worked in medical records at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Surviving are her daughters, Audra D. (Theron) Harlin of Sullivan, August D. Bremer of Franklin, Tenn., and Tiffany C. Square of Brooklyn, N.Y.; mother, Betty Dempsey of Mahomet; sisters, Janet (Paul) Arnett of Tucson, Ariz., Linda (Larry) Behl of Camargo and Patti Fairbanks of Mahomet; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, a brother and a sister.