URBANA — Kathryn Margaret "Kay" Romans passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday (March 31, 2021). She was 84 years old.
A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and volunteer, Kay lived a full and wonderful life. She was born on July 7, 1936, in Monticello, Iowa, to Otto Frederick and Rena Henrietta Otten. Kay and her sister, Mary, grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. Kay graduated from Washington High School, where she was elected Hi-Y Queen, sang in the chorus and excelled at ice skating.
After one year pursuing business management studies at the University of South Dakota, Kay opted to begin a professional career as a secretary in the Human Resources Department at John Morrell & Company, where she caught the eye of a young hog buyer, John Romans, originally from Montevideo, Minn. They married in 1956, 30 days later than planned so that he could complete basic training after being drafted into the U.S. Army. He was assigned to play his clarinet with the 3rd Armored Division band based in Frankfurt, Germany, where their oldest daughter, Heidi, was born.
After returning to South Dakota, Kay kept house, and three additional children, Hal, Scott and Sandra, completed the family while John achieved a Ph.D. in animal science. Soon after, they settled in Urbana.
As a faculty wife, Kay was a model to others, both at the University of Illinois and South Dakota State University in Brookings, where they returned and John served as department head. She hosted parties for students and colleagues and brought international graduate students and their families under her wing. She served as a leader in church and civic organizations, notably as president of the Leal School PTA, the Dakotas Conference United Methodist Women and the Champaign County League of Women Voters. She was an art museum docent and offered art appreciation programs for schoolchildren. John and Kay were faithful members of Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana and First United Methodist Church in Brookings.
Kay prepared wonderful holiday meals, and each grandchild got their favorite dish and cake on their birthdays. She was the neighbor everyone knew, wherever she lived. She sewed, knitted and crocheted, gardened, read vociferously, and later in life, tried her hand at drawing and architectural drafting.
Kay and John were ringleaders of the coffee klatch at Mettler Center in Champaign, where they worked out regularly. While John was in the service, they explored Europe, sleeping in the back of their Opel station wagon. They loved travel, camping throughout the United States and touring the world, including China, Russia, Australia, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
Her last years were spent happily in beautiful San Diego, cared for by her son, Hal, and his wife, Sandy, in their home. There is no better care than at home tended by family; she also loved the home health aides who came in to help.
Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John (2010); and is survived by her sister, Mary Matilda Morton of Minnetonka, Minn.; and children, Heidi (Bruce) Nelson of Harwich, Mass., Hal (Sandy) Romans of San Diego, Scott Romans of Springfield, Va., and Sandra Pillar of Chicago. Her grandchildren, Matthew (Betsy), John, Jay, Stephen, Michael, Rebecca and Allison; and great-grandsons, Joe and Tatzi, will miss her presence in their lives.
Memorial gifts can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church and Krannert Performing Arts Center in Urbana, or to your local public radio station.