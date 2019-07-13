GIBSON CITY — Kathryn A. Swope, 81, of Gibson City passed away at 1:33 a.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City with the Rev. Ray Lantz officiating. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society, the Gibson City Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kathryn was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Paxton, a daughter to Louis and Gertrude Speedie Wissmiller. She married C. Richard Swope on Aug. 18,1957, in Gibson City. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1993.
Surviving are her loving children, Roger (Paulette) Swope of Poplar Grove and Janet Swope of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Ryan Swope, Charles Bowles and Randy Swope; brothers, Bill (Jean) Wissmiller of Grinnell, Iowa, and Jerald Wissmiller of Gibson City; sister, Jeanette Hensley of Gibson City and Mary Rhoda of Chenoa; and Grand Fur Baby, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Bowles; and brothers, Don, Bob, Max and Steven.
Kathryn was the head cook at Benton Middle School in Benton for many years. She was also employed at Country Companies in Bloomington and Heritage F.S. in Melvin.
She was a member of Gibson City Presbyterian Church. She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
