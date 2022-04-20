ST. JOSEPH — Kathryn June Travis, 72, of St. Joseph passed away Monday evening (April 18, 2022) at home.
A private graveside service was held at Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph, on Tuesday, April 19. An informal visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 4601 N. Market St., Champaign, on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A short memorial tribute will be officiated by Pastors Bob Hassel and Brandon Tipsword at 1 p.m. with a meal following.
Kathy was born July 8, 1949, in Turrell, Ark., to Ray and Juanita (Burnett) Smithson. She married Jud Paul Travis on Aug. 30, 1969, in Wood River. He survives.
She is also survived by her son, Paul (Teri) Travis of rural Flatville; daughter, Lori (Kevin) Taylor of Ogden; and five grandchildren, Kolten Taylor, Maclayne Taylor, Kenly Taylor, Coy Taylor and Korinne Travis. Also surviving are her mother, Juanita Smithson; sister, Pat (Tony) Ham of Midland, Texas; and brother, Danny Ray Smithson of Festus, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bradley Wayne Smithson; daughter, Amy Kathryn Travis; and father, Ray Moreland Smithson.
Kathy was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Joseph. She retired after 22 years from Herff Jones Cap & Gown as an administrative assistant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Missionary Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.