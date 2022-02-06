CHAMPAIGN — Kathryn “Katie” A. Verdeyen, 87, formerly of Champaign, died at 8 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 29, 2022) in Milwaukee, surrounded by her family.
A memorial Mass will be held at San Camillo Chapel, 10200 Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, Wis., on
Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at San Camillo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, with burial immediately following at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Katie was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Harry and Agnes Forbes. Her siblings, Jane and Tom, preceded her in death. On June 12, 1954, she married the love of her life, Joe, also of Terre Haute. Their marriage had a storybook characteristic to it and was a model of love for their family. Joe preceded Katie in death in February 2016.
Katie is survived by their four children, Mary (Dennis) Baumgardner and Joe (Anita) Verdeyen of Milwaukee, Jeanie (Frank) Brotto of Chicago and Mike (Tammy) Verdeyen of Atlanta.
Katie was the ultimate fun and loving grandma. She developed a unique and special relationship with each of her 20 grandchildren, Mark (Monica), Anne (Andy), Katie, Jean (Chris), Father John, Father Nick, Andy, Joe (Meredith), Sarah (Graham), Rebecca, Danielle (Alex), Antonija (Justin), Ante (Cadin), Kelli (Bryce), Dan, Will (Michaela), Natalie, Frankie, Erin and Kate. She was also the very proud great-grandma to 20, Anna, Isabel, Nathan, Thomas, Noah, Caleb, Ethan, Parker, Zelie, Gwen, Mia, Henry, Vivian, Avery, Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Stella, Maya and Riley. She loved her many nieces and nephews in Illinois, California and Indiana.
Katie loved widely and deeply. She loved God, as witnessed by her daily Mass attendance, her commitment to the rosary, her beautiful prayer life, and the way she expressed that love through her actions. She had a servant’s heart.
Katie loved her family. Her family was everything to her, and she kept up with everyone. Calls, texts with awesome emojis and cards; no birthday, anniversary, get well or “just because” was ever missed by Katie. She loved each person in a special, unique way and made sure you knew you were loved.
Katie loved her friends, neighbors and strangers. She led a life of service at Holy Cross School, St. Matthews Parish and most recently at her San Camillo community in Milwaukee. Her dedication was recognized in 2020 when she was awarded the San Camillo Volunteer of the Year award. She “bloomed where she was planted,” as the saying goes, and so many benefitted from her willingness to give of her time and talent.
Katie was a remarkable woman. If you were touched by Katie, you were better for it and in some small way became a better human being for having known her. She was a role model for living and loving and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821; St. Camillus Hospice, 10101 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53226; or
solidarityproject.org/donate, founded by a family member to serve the poor in Honduras. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.