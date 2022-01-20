THOMASBORO — Kathy Marie Armstrong, 57, of Thomasboro entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1964, in Madison, Wis., to Conrad and Divonne (Miller) Grob. She married David Armstrong in July 1992 in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Sheryl (Aubrey) Beene of Paxton, Brook Armstrong of Thomasboro and Kyle (Hannah) Grob of Monticello; eight grandchildren; and a new grandson, Oliver Dean, born just days before his grandma passed. She has two sisters, Dorinda and Debbie Grob, both of Madison; and a brother, Craig Grob, also of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Landon Armstrong.
Kathy worked for Kraft for 34 years. Her work ethic was amazing, and she will truly be missed.
She loved her children and grandkids. Her home life was of utmost importance to her, and her love will be remembered always.
The family would like to thank the Carle Hospice nurses for their excellent care.
Service will be planned for the spring due to weather and COVID-19 concerns. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.