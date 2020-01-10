CHATSWORTH — Kathy L. Breeden, 64, of Chatsworth passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Chatsworth. Her Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 in Gibson City.
Please join the family in remembering and honoring Kathy.
She married James Breeden and they had two sons. She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Breeden of Melvin and Michael (Tori) Breeden of Melvin; four grandchildren, Jessiah, Seth, Lily and Zach; and a brother, Tim (Jody) Bane of Gibson City. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathy worked at Menards in Champaign for many years, she then transferred to the Menards in Bloomington, where she worked until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed socializing with her large group of friends and she spent a lot of time at the Chatsworth Community Center. She had a passion for flower gardening and bird watching.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568, Gibson City, or to the Walter Clemons American Legion Post #613, Chatsworth.