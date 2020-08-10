HOMER — Kathy Sue Hallett, 63, of Homer passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
Mrs. Hallett was born Aug. 12, 1956, in Champaign, the daughter of Don and Doris Wolf. She married the love of her life, Michael Hallett, on Sept. 13, 1975, in Villa Grove. That love continued even after his passing in 2015. She rejoiced in the fact they would be together again.
Kathy spent a majority of her life living in rural Homer at Wolf Acres with her family close by. Family is what defined her. She was always willing to lend a hand when anyone needed it, and many of her nieces and nephews often found themselves under her watchful eye.
Through extended family, Kathy enjoyed many sports. She loved to watch anyone in her family compete and was often their biggest supporter. She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and auto racing the most.
Kathy is survived by her son, Toby (Jill) Hallett of Pace, Fla.; daughter, Tera (Eric) Hallett of Lyons; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Don Lee (Wilma) Wolf Jr., James Wesley (Christina) Wolf and Thomas Wilson (Deana) Wolf; and one sister, Helen Marie (Jim) Davison, all of Homer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two granddaughters and her mother and father.
There will be a celebration of life conducted at her home in rural Homer at Wolf Acres at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.