MONTICELLO — Kathy L. Patrick, 62, of Monticello passed away at 7:20 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at home.
Kathy was born on Nov. 12, 1958, in Decatur, the daughter of Howard and Doris (Svestka) Ryder. She married Kevin J. Patrick on Jan. 5, 2002, in Monticello.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kevin Patrick of Monticello; children, Michael Ryder (Jennifer) of Bement, Katie Culpepper (Thurman) of Monticello, Christopher Ryder of Monticello, Sarah Bradbury (Kyle) of Little Rock, Ark., Sean Patrick of Bath, Maine, and Kyle Patrick (Kelsey) of Oswego; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, John Ryder (Beverly) of Mahomet; and sister, Deb Jamison (Michael) of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kathy was a rural mail carrier.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Monticello Christian Church, 1699 N. State St., Monticello. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the church.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.