FARMER CITY — Kathy Sue Birch, 65, of Farmer City passed away Friday (April 1, 2022) at Aubrey Court, Clinton.
Kathy was born on Nov. 19, 1956, to Vaughn Youl Birch and Phyllis Roberta (Turpin) Birch, in Champaign. Kathy spent the last 20 years living in Clinton.
She is remembered by her mother, Phyllis R. Birch; five siblings, Kenneth A. Birch of Oak Creek, Wis., Karen L. Lee of Harrison, Ark., Kristie J. Birch of Farmer City, Keith J. Birch (Eileen) of Grants Pass, Ore., and Kevin W. Birch (Kim) of Westerville, Ohio; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Youl Birch, and grandparents, Azie and Geneva Birch of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Elmer and Viona Turpin of Farmer City.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, conducted by Bishop Jed Taylor of the Mahomet Ward. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Kathy lived in Farmer City for the majority of her life, and she is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kathy spent many years participating in the Special Olympics, where she had won many medals and ribbons in softball competitions. She enjoyed music and western movies. Kathy spent many summers at the Red Barn Day Camp off of Route 10. Kathy always loved spending time with her grandmother, Viona Turpin, watching western movies. While living in Aubrey Court, she spent time working at Group and enjoying other residents. Kathy is loved by her family. Kathy thrived on organization, keeping her room and the rest of the home clean and organized. Kathy had a real passion for playing board games, collecting stuffed animals and dolls, and spent many hours putting puzzles together.
The family expresses many thanks to Aubrey Court, Clinton, her friends and the multitude of people who have made a difference in her life.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics, Bloomington, in lieu of flowers.