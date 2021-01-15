CHAMPAIGN — Kathy Lee Weber passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 12:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Kathy was born Dec. 10, 1948, in Oceanside, Calif., to Ernestine Schumaker and Audra Young. She also considered Sue and Frank Tanner, and family, also of Oceanside, as her "second family" during her childhood and throughout the rest of her life.
She married Kent M. Weber of Champaign, three different times, with the third time finally sticking. She was an active member of her faith at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and adored children and animals. She ran a successful home day care for many years, along with being a court-appointed CASA advocate for children in foster care.
Kathy and Kent were animal lovers and always had numerous pets. They loved feeding the squirrels and birds on the back porch daily and called all the squirrels Ralph.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kent; brother, Marty; and sister, Linda.
She is survived by her children, Jeff and Tiffany; grandchildren, Chance, Ashton, Kaemon and Kai; and sister, Molly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service and entombment will be held at Grandview Memorial Mausoleum. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CATsNAP or any no-kill animal shelters for Kathy; catsnap.org/. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.