DANVILLE — Katie Jane Konieczki, 36, of Danville passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, under a veil of love surrounded by her tribe.
Katie was born March 2, 1986, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville, the daughter of Tony and Nancy (Hahne) Konieczki of Danville. Katie was raised in Danville, where she attended District 118 schools and finished her academic career at Danville High School, where she met her best friend, Lynn Ingram. After high school, Katie went on to attend Crosspoint Day Training Program, where she made lots of friends and became a “professional” welder, painter, drill-press operator, sander, and more.
Katie enjoyed eating out at Cahill’s, VIPS, The Deluxe and other local restaurants. On a sunny day, you could find her cruising the golf course with her mom and dad or dancing with her nieces and nephews, who she called her babies. She was a Disney aficionado and enjoyed singing, dancing and watching every Disney movie. Katie was also an official member of Girl Scout Group 308.
She enjoyed early-morning Mass at St. Paul’s Church with the Hahne family tradition of eating breakfast afterwards at Cahill’s. Big family dinners were her favorite, especially when she had the opportunity to steal food from her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Katie loved celebrating birthdays and no birthday was “official” unless Katie had put her finger in the icing of the cake. One of Katie’s greatest achievements is scoring a run every time she came up to bat during Challenger baseball.
Katie is going to be missed by her parents, Tony and Nancy Konieczki; grandmother, Diana Konieczki; brothers, Nathan (Carrie) Konieczki and Nick (Kayleigh) Konieczki; nieces and nephews, Samuel, Aiden, Greyson, Ellinore and Everleigh; aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles H Konieczki; grandparents Leslie and Jane Hahne; uncle, Chuck Hahne; and aunt, Polly (Hahne) Woolford.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St, Danville. Officiating will be Father Bowan Schmitt. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
As a family who has been blessed with special needs, we would like for any memorial donations to be made in her name to Crosspoint Day Training, 210 Ave C, Danville, IL 61832.
Everyone please keep in mind how she impacted your life for the better, and always share your favorite Katie story; that would be our greatest gift. Please join Katie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.