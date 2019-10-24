HOOPESTON — On Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at 3:39 p.m., Katyrina Rose Maree Aguirre, affectionately known as “Katy” or “Katybugg,” gained her wings and is being reunited with her papa, Mike; mama, Char; and grandma, Patsy.
Katy was born Aug. 20, 1996, in Danville, to Darcie Lackey and Jerry Aguirre.
Katy was a wonderful young woman who was loved by so many and is missed and will always be cherished. Our Katy, as everyone called her, was an amazing daughter, bonus daughter, aunt (uncle …LOL), niece, cousin and friend to so many. Katy had an infectious laugh and smile that is being mimicked through her nephew, Waylon Michael Dean, who was her heart and joy.
Katy leaves behind her mother, Darcie Lackey (Travis); father, Jerry Aguirre (Carrie); sister and true best friend, Emilee Kingrey (Justin Hixson); brother, D’Carlos Aguirre; sister, Gracee Aguirre; bonus brother, Cameron Lindsey; bonus sister, Zoe Lindsey; nephew, Waylon Michael Dean Hixson; grandmother, Mary Robles; and precious fur babies, Grace and Wrigley.
Katy leaves behind her very special friends, Jessika Debulski, Brandon Williams, Dylan Nelson, Kyle Burks and Karlee Burks; and her best friend and cousin, Kearstyn Lewallen.
Katy graduated from Danville High School in 2014 and had a lifelong passion for softball, including playing for DHS, travel leagues and co-ed. Katy enjoyed country music concerts, spending time with her friends and drinking Redd's Blueberry Ale with her drinking buddies. The most important time spent for her was with her nephew, Waylon. Katy was an avid Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Katy served in the U.S. Army as an 88M from 2015 to 2016.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. The Catlin American Legion will provide military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Robison Chapel. Wear your Cubs gear and Crocs in support of Katy. A time of fellowship and memories will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Catlin American Legion.
Donations can be made in honor of Katy Aguirre to Education Personnel Federal Credit Union, 1102 N. Walnut St., Danville. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.