GIBSON CITY — Carolyn Kay Bell, 77, of Gibson City died at 2:35 a.m. Friday (Feb. 12, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Lamb Funeral Home, Gibson City, with the service at noon. The Rev. Gary Fairchild will officiate. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Kay was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Bloomington. She married John R. Bell on June 10, 1962, in Elliott. He died October 2013.
Surviving are two children, John (Heidi) Bell of Gibson City and Theresa (Scott) Dengler of Saint Peters, Mo.; three granddaughters, Emily, Katie and Abby; and a sister, Connie (Bill) Szatowski of Mahomet.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Dolly Samet, and brother, Darrell.
Kay’s mission in life was to help others look and feel beautiful. She was a licensed beautician and Avon representative for 45 years. She was a member of the Gibson City United Methodist Church, a correspondent for the Pantagraph and WCGY and active in many local clubs and events. She loved to travel and had a vibrant personality. Most of all, she loved people, especially her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the family for the educational expenses of her grandchildren. Memories of Kay may be shared at lambyoungfh.com.