URBANA — Kay (Clabaugh) McGuire, 81, of Urbana died Friday (Feb. 25, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to noon at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Family requests that everyone attending wear a face mask while inside the building.
Kay was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Champaign, the daughter of Charles W. Clabaugh and Eleanor Knoll Clabaugh. Following her mother’s early death, Kay was raised by her father and stepmother, Louise (Zimmerman) Clabaugh in Champaign.
Kay married the Rev. Richard McGuire on June 23, 1962, at First United Methodist Church in Champaign. Richard, her husband of nearly 60 years, survives.
Kay is also survived by her daughter, Donna Pepper of Loda; son-in-law, Cam Pepper; and grandchildren, Taybor (Haley) Pepper of Dexter, Mich., and Sloane Pepper of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by a sister, Patsy Swaino of Copley, Ohio, and a loving niece and nephews and special cousins she treasured.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving in-laws, Harold and Margaret McGuire of Champaign.
Kay graduated from Champaign High School in 1959. She earned the following degrees from the University of Illinois; B.A. in 1974, M.S. in 1977 and master's of social work in 1982. Kay’s consistent dedication as a United Methodist minister’s wife was evident in each church she and her husband served. In 1974, Kay began as a social worker at CRCC in Paxton, providing counseling as well as consultant work with countywide nursing-home facilities. In 1980, Kay opened a private counseling center in Urbana, the Center for Creative Communication. Her business evolved into a training and consulting firm emphasizing business processes and leadership development and teaming. She was a national public speaker and trainer. In 1997, she became a civilian employee at the United States Army Corps of Engineers at CERL in Champaign, providing her skills in facilitation, teaming and organizational development. She retired in 2012.
Among Kay’s professional awards, she received the Department of the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service in 2000 and their Superior Civilian Service Award in 2005. She appeared as an expert guest on The Phil Donahue Show and Hour Magazine with Gary Collins. Kay was involved in numerous organizations during her career. She held seats on the board of directors at Paxton Community Hospital and Salt & Light Ministry and served numerous committees with local Chamber of Commerces, Parkland College, the University of Illinois and many local mental-health and women in business initiatives.
Kay was deeply involved in each community she and her family resided in throughout central Illinois. She was an advocate for mental health, clergy wives, women and senior citizens especially. Her work ethic, intelligence and kindness were felt by all who met and knew her. Kay’s family and community will deeply miss her. Appreciation for Kay’s excellent care goes to all the staffs at Bridle Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Mahomet, Accolade Healthcare on Pells in Paxton and Transitions Hospice.
Memorial donations can be made to Cunningham Children’s Home, Preacher’s Aid & Benefit Fund or an Alzheimer’s organization of your choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.