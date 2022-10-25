CHAMPAIGN — Kay Leeds, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Tuscola Health Care Center.
She was born to Nora and John Albertson in Washington, Ind., on July 4, 1925. She had many wonderful family members and friends through the years. She lived a full life and worked hard while keeping up her rental home and her independence! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She recalled, “the best times in her life was when she was raising up her family and cooking for them.” As well as, “time spent in church” and “on vacation with brothers and sisters!”
Anyone who would like to attend services are welcome. The family is requesting masks be worn during “inside services.” Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. at Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign. Burial will follow at noon at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.