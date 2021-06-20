TOLONO — Kay Whitmore, 82, of Tolono passed away at 9:35 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Tolono United Methodist Church, Tolono, with the Rev. Catherine Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Whitmore was born May 31, 1939, in Sidney, a daughter of Raphael and Ruth Ward Mowell. She married James Whitmore on Sept. 3, 1960, in Champaign; he survives.
Also surviving are two children; James (Janice) Whitmore Jr. of Tolono and Joanne Michelle Whitmore of Lynwood; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Ina Billman of Tolono; and a brother, Ray (Barb) Mowell of Tampa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nancy Wilkins; and a brother, Roy Mowell.
Kay was the head drum majorette at Unity High School. She loved to dance and roller skate to Elvis. She also had a passion for puzzling with her husband of 60 years, who was her rock.
Along with being employed at the University of Illinois, she was a cake decorator. She was a member of Tolono United Methodist Church. She loved her family and church family greatly.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.