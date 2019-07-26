MAHOMET — Kayla L. Kelley, 25, of Mahomet passed away at 8:56 a.m. Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Kayla was born Oct. 15, 1993, in Daytona Beach, Fla., the daughter of Jerry Kelley and Molly McCarter.
Kayla is survived by her father, Jerry Kelley of Glen Rock, Pa.; mother, Molly McCarter, and stepfather, Thad Stoerger, of Sanger, Texas; son, Axal James Eades and his “brother,” Mojo the dog; brother, Jake Kelley of Loganville, Pa.; stepsister, Danyell Stoerger; stepbrother, Luke Stoerger; grandparents, Craig (Beth) Morrison of Mahomet, Dana (Linda) Lerner of Denton, Texas, and Bob (Foyetta) McCarter of Scottsdale, Ariz.; great-grandma mom of Brazil, Ind.; aunt, Mica Lerner of Lake Dallas, Texas; uncles, Marc McCarter of Mansfield and Shawn McCarter of North Carolina; boyfriend, Rob Pereznegron, and his daughter, Jaden, of Champaign; and several family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Jerry Kelley Sr. of St. Cloud, Fla.; great-grandma, Aurice Toler of Monticello; and great-grandpa, Bill Howard of Brazil, Ind.
Kayla worked as a bartender. The story of Kayla Ly’Rie Kelley did not end on July 21, 2019; her legacy of love, laughter and life will live on forever. Kayla excelled in gymnastics, was an avid dog enthusiast and beloved performer. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend to everyone she met.
The family will have a celebration of Kayla’s life from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Canopy Club in Urbana. This will be a kid-friendly event.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.