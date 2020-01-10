Keith Brown Jan 10, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Keith Brown, 84, died at 10:50 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers