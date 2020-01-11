CATLIN — Keith Brown, 84, of Catlin passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Keith was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Fairmount, the son of Luther Michael and Rella Adams Brown. He married Margaret Ann Wherry on Sept. 14, 1957, at Catlin Church of Christ. She survives.
Other survivors include one brother, Marion Kenneth (Bessie) Brown, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph, Glenn, Harold, Jim and Walter “Dean,” and one sister, Mary Heidorn.
Keith worked at Sugar Creek Creamery. He retired after 30 years as a pressman for Recording and Statistical in 1990. Keith farmed all his life, retiring from farming in 1998. He was a 32nd-Degree Life Mason and a member of the Catlin Masonic Lodge 285. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, Illiana Antique Automobile Club, I&I Tractor, Gao Grotto, Catlin Historical Society and the Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society. He was a past member of the Covington Club and the Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club. Keith enjoyed family get-togethers, antique car and tractor shows, square dancing and country music shows.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or the donor’s choice. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.