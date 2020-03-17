URBANA — Keith C. Kesler, 95, of rural Urbana died Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
The family will be holding a private service at a later date.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Keith was born in rural Dewey on Jan. 13, 1925, the son of Roy and Helen Kesler. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joan and Marvel; and two brothers, Clyde and Delmar. His twin brother, Kenneth, and sister, Francis, survive.
Keith married Evelyn Burley on Jan. 25, 1948 They resided on Evelyn's family's centennial farm, where they raised three boys, Stephen (Becky), Michael (Vicki) and Scott (Joyce). Evelyn preceded him in death.
We were very fortunate to have the entire family together for a Thanksgiving picture that he proudly displayed by his favorite chair at the farm and then later in his room at Country Health Care & Rehab.
Keith called himself first and foremost a farmer. He was named Farm Leader of the Year by The News-Gazette in 1980 and was selected as an Illinois Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer Magazine in 1995. His love of agriculture extended to the county and state fairs of Illinois where he was active for his entire adult life.
Keith received many awards for his service. The Illinois Department of Agriculture presented him a gold pin in the shape of Illinois imprinted with the name "Mr. Fair" designating him Mr. Fair of Ilinois. In 2001, Illinois Gov. George H. Ryan proclaimed July 25, 2001, as "Keith Kesler Day" in Illinois. His family is also very proud and appreciative to the Champaign County Fair for dedicating Exhibit Hall as Kesler Hall for his over 50 years of tireless service to the fair.
Keith's life of service also extended to the many county and state organizations that he volunteered for as well. He served as president of the Stanton Center school board and in 1975 received an alumni award from 4-H. He was also proud to have been an usher at the First United Methodist Church of Champaign for over 40 years.
Keith enjoyed having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spend many hours at "The Farm," where they rode the variety of little tractors and trucks that he fabricated himself in his farm workshop.
Keith's family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford for their compassionate treatment for our father, grandfather and great-grandfather that we always remember.
Memorials may be made to Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, or First United Methodist Church of Champaign, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.