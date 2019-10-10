MONTICELLO — Keith L. Morris, 77, of Monticello passed away at 1 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Keith was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Monticello, the son of Robert C. and Gladys Opal (Brewster) Morris. He married Nancy Taylor on Sept. 15, 1990, in Clay County.
Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy Morris of Monticello; children of his first wife Patricia Erwin Morris, Steve Morris of Champaign, Lisa Morris Jones of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Terry Morris of Branson, Mo., Scott Morris of Gibson City and Brian Morris of Champaign; stepchildren, David P. Johnson of Monticello and Tracy Hunter of Monticello; grandchildren, Seamus Hall, Shelby Johnson, Christopher Morris and Courtney Morris; brother, Harold Morris of St. Joe; sister, Norma (Roy) Bennett of Indiana; stepsisters, Lynette Cowley of Effingham, Becky Pirtle of Urbana, Marla Kuder of Gibson City, Carol Rose Tatman of Heyworth and Dixie of Weldon; stepbrother, Hal Dean Morris of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son and one brother.
Keith worked in the maintenance department at Herf Jones Cap and Gown. Keith enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.